The Philadelphia Flyers signed Samuel Morin to a one-year contract extension, the NHL club announced on Monday afternoon. The deal has an average annual value of $750,000, according to the announcement from the team.
The 26-year old defenseman was drafted 11th overall in 2013 by the Flyers and has appeared in 29 career NHL games. This past season he appeared in 20 NHL contests and logged his first NHL goal.
His career has mostly been spent with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He appeared in 177 regular season games with the AHL affiliate of the Flyers.
Morin dealt with injuries as well during the first few years of his professional career. He twice had season-ending knee surgeries.