VOORHEES, N.J. - The Philadelphia Flyers opened training camp as a team on Monday. It was the first time the NHL club officially worked out together since March 11.
The Flyers begin to prepare to resume the 2019-20 NHL season, which was halted back in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. When play resumes there will be a 24-team NHL playoff tournament, which the Flyers will be a part of.
The team will train at their own facility until July 26, when it will report to Toronto, the hub city for the NHL's Eastern Conference teams.