PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have had yet another game postponed due to COVID-19. Their Sunday road game against the New York Rangers will be rescheduled for a later date.
The Flyers had already postponed their game against the Washington Capitals earlier this week.
The good news for the club, no more players have been added to the COVID-19 protocol list on Wednesday.
The team cannot resume practicing until at least Monday, and their next scheduled game is February 18th against the Rangers.