ALLENTOWN – The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that defenseman Ronnie Attard has been recalled from Lehigh Valley, according to interim general manager Daniel Briere.
Attard is back with Philadelphia after spending the final 15 games of the 2021-22 regular season in the NHL after the 2019 draft choice joined the organization from Western Michigan. The 24-year-old scored two goals and was credited with two assists for the Flyers. Attard earned a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec in February.
The Phantoms signed forward Brendan Furry to a two-year AHL contract and will join the organization an a try-out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Furry, 24, completed his three-year career at Minnesota State scoring 9-18-28 this season in 39 games.