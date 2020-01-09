PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers recalled David Kase from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and loaned Mikhail Vorobyev to the AHL club, the team announced on Thursday.
Kase is set for his second stint with the Flyers this season. The 22-year old forward was called up back in December and appeared in five games for Philly. He recorded his first NHL goal back on Dec. 17.
Vorobyev has played in 19 games with the Phantoms this season and in 20 games for the Flyers this winter. He has 14 points at the AHL level as well as one goal and two assists in the NHL during the 2019-20 campaign.
The Flyers return to action on Saturday when they host the Lightning. The Phantoms hit the ice on Friday against the Utica Comets.