PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers recalled forward German Rubtsov from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the team announced on Monday. This is the 21-year old's second call up to the NHL this season. He has played in three games for the Flyers.
The 2019-20 campaign is Rubtsov's second season with the Phantoms. This winter he has 12 points in 28 games. He is tied for fourth on the team with 10 assists.
He was the 22nd overall pick by the Flyers in the 2016 NHL draft.
The Flyers host rival Penguins on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.