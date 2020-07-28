The Philadelphia Flyers edged rival Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in OT on Tuesday in the team's lone exhibition contest at the Scotiabank Arena before the return of the 2020 NHL season with the round-robin tournament for playoff seeding begins.
The game was the first for the club since entering the bubble in Canada and it ended a months-long hiatus for the league, which halted play back in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Scott Laughton scored the game-winning goal at 2:40 of the extra period. Travis Konecny hit Laughton with a pass that set-up a breakaway opportunity for Laughton who cashed in for the game-winning score.
Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes also found the back of the net for Philadelphia.
Carter Hart started in goal for the Flyers and played the first two periods. Brian Elliott finished the game. Hart stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced.
The Flyers now prepare for round-robin play for eastern conference playoff seeding. The team is set to face the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 3 p.m.