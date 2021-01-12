With puck set to drop on the 2021 NHL season Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Flyers have finalized their opening night roster. 14 players from camp who didn't make the cut have been sent to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The 23-man roster will feature many familiar faces and some fresh ones, center Morgan Frost earned his way onto the roster with an impressive camp. Frost is the 13th forward on the squad.
A familiar face that earned a promotion for this season is defensemen Ivan Provorov. The fifth year defensemen has been named to the leadership group for 2021 as permanent home alternate captain.
14 players have been assigned to Lehigh Valley following camp, among that group are six professional rookies. Tyler Foerster, the. Flyers first round draft pick from last year is one of those six rookies.
The 18 year old right-wing scored 36 goals and added 44 assists in the OHL with the Barrie Colts in 2019-20.
Several other new faces will be taking to the ice at the PPL Center this season. Luis Sandin and Derrick Pouliot will be joining the Phantoms in 2021. Sandin comes over from the Swedish Hockey League where he played for HV71 Jonkoping, and Pouliot has spent time in the AHL with San Antonio and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pouliot has also spent time in the NHL with Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Vancouver.
The full 23 man Flyers roster and the 14 players sent to the Phantoms can be seen below.
Flyers:
Forwards
Nicolas Aube-Kubel, No. 62
Sean Couturier, No. 14
Joel Farabee, No. 86
Morgan Frost, No. 48
Claude Giroux, No. 28
Kevin Hayes, No. 13
Travis Konecny, No. 11
Scott Laughton, No. 21
Oskar Lindblom, No. 23
Nolan Patrick, No. 19
Michael Raffl, No. 12
Jakub Voracek, No. 93
Defensemen
Justin Braun, No. 61
Mark Friedman, No. 59
Shayne Gostisbehere, No. 53
Erik Gustafsson, No. 56
Robert Hagg, No. 8
Philippe Myers, No. 5
Ivan Provorov, No. 9
Travis Sanheim, No. 6
Goalies
Brian Elliott, No. 37
Carter Hart, No. 79
Taxi Squad
Andy Andreoff, No. 10
Connor Bunnaman, No. 82
Alex Lyon, No. 34
Samuel Morin, No. 55
Nate Prosser, No. 39
Carsen Twarynski, No. 81
Phantoms:
Forwards
Tyson Foerster
Pascal Laberge
Linus Sandin
Matthew Strome
Max Willman
Zayde Wisdom
Defensmen
Chris Bigras
Mason Millman
Derrick Pouliot
Tyler Wotherspoon
Wyatte Wylie
Egor Zamula
Goalies
Roddy Ross
Felix Sandstrom