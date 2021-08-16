The Reading Royals and the Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday an extension of the affiliation agreement between the two organizations. The extension keeps the affiliation in place through the 2021-22 season with an option to renew for the 2022-23 campaign.
The two teams first became affiliated in 2014. That deal gave the Flyers an all-Pennsylvania minor league system for the first time since the 1997-98 season. The Flyers, Royals and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL are the closest geographical group of affiliates in professional hockey.
“We are excited to extend our affiliation agreement with the Reading Royals,” Chuck Fletcher, Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, said in a news release. “They will continue to be an integral part of our development system and we look forward to working together in the coming years.”
Prior to being affiliated with the Flyers the Royals had affiliations with the Los Angeles Kings, and Boston Bruins, among other teams.
“We are excited to continue the partnership between the Royals and Flyers into our 20th Anniversary Season,” Reading Royals General Manager David Farrar said in a statement. “We look forward to developing more players for the Flyers while achieving the ultimate goal of winning the Kelly Cup for a second time.”