Sports

Flyers select Cameron York with 14th pick in NHL Draft

Philly trades back, picks up 2nd round selection

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:14 PM EDT

The Philadelphia Flyers selected defenseman Cameron York with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday night. The Flyers started the evening with the 11th overall selection, but traded back with the Arizona Coyotes. In addition to swapping first-round picks, the Flyers acquired the 45th pick.

York played on the U.S. National Team Development Program last before getting drafted.

The draft is slated to resume on Saturday with rounds 2-7. The Flyers have the newly-acquired 45th pick, the 65th, 72nd, 103rd, 165th, 169th, 196th, and 201st picks remaining.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

R-Phils win 11-8 in Bohm's Double-A debut

New R-Phils win 11-8 in Bohm's Double-A debut

Alcantara helps Marlins beat slumping Phillies 2-1

Alcantara helps Marlins beat slumping Phillies 2-1

Clippers clobber IronPigs, 14-0

New Clippers clobber IronPigs, 14-0

Flyers select Cameron York with 14th pick in NHL Draft

New Flyers select Cameron York with 14th pick in NHL Draft

Catty, Saucon Valley boys, Allen girls win in Bash at the Beach

Catty, Saucon Valley boys, Allen girls win in Bash at the Beach

Exeter, Wilson boys earn wins in Bash at the Beach games

New Exeter, Wilson boys earn wins in Bash at the Beach games

Parkland girls cruise past Whitehall in Bash at the Beach

Parkland girls cruise past Whitehall in Bash at the Beach

Hayley Turner: Female jockey lands historic win to beat Queen's horse
Getty Images

Hayley Turner: Female jockey lands historic win to beat Queen's horse

The Olympics' new Swiss HQ eco-friendly, symbolic
Getty Images

The Olympics' new Swiss HQ eco-friendly, symbolic

Andy Murray to play Wimbledon doubles after career-saving operation
Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Andy Murray to play Wimbledon doubles after career-saving operation