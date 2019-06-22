Flyers select Cameron York with 14th pick in NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers selected defenseman Cameron York with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday night. The Flyers started the evening with the 11th overall selection, but traded back with the Arizona Coyotes. In addition to swapping first-round picks, the Flyers acquired the 45th pick.

York played on the U.S. National Team Development Program last before getting drafted.

The draft is slated to resume on Saturday with rounds 2-7. The Flyers have the newly-acquired 45th pick, the 65th, 72nd, 103rd, 165th, 169th, 196th, and 201st picks remaining.