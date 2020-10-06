PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers drafted winger Tyson Foerster with their first round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, which took place virtually on Tuesday night. Philly had the 23rd overall selection this year.
Foerster comes from the OHL, where he had 36 goals last season. The Canadian was ranked as the second best shooter in this year's draft class.
The Rangers took Alexis Lafreniere first overall. It was the first time in current entry draft era that the Rangers had the top draft pick, which dates back to 1979.
The NHL is anticipating the start of the 2020-21 season to happen in January 2021.