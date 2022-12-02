ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned Kieffer Bellows to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Forward was claimed off waivers by the club on October 27th.
Bellows, a forward, played in 11 games with the Flyers prior to being sent down. Overall he has 68 games of NHL experience, mainly with his former club the New York Islanders. During that span of games, he has recorded 25 points, 11 goals and 14 assists.
The former 19th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft hasn't played at the AHL level since the 2019-20 season, where he was a member of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
He spent 125 career games as a forward for the Sound Tigers, recording 34 goals and 16 assists. His last season, he scored 22 goals over 52 games. Bellows has also represented the USA during World Juniors tournaments.
He is the son of former NHL All-Star Brian Bellows who spent 17 seasons in the NHL with various clubs. He was an All-Star during the 1984, 1988 and 1992 seasons.