PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have begun to make roster cuts, and Wednesday they sent Tyson Foerster and Cam York down to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The two former first round picks, among six players sent to the Phantoms by the Flyers.
For York, he had spent time between Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia last season, while Foerster suffered an injury which put his 2021-22 season to an end before it truly began.
The two former first rounders will hope to make their way back up the big league club during the AHL season.
Six total skaters went sent down to the Phantoms on Wednesday:
Forwards – Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell
Defensemen – Adam Ginning, Adam Karashik, Cam York
Goaltenders – Pat Nagle