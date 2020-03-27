PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers signed Wade Allison to an entry-level contract, the team's general manger Chuck Fletcher announced on Friday evening. The forward was the team's second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Allison was selected 52nd overall by the Flyers and has spent the last four season playing at Western Michigan. He had 97 points in 106 games during his collegiate career.
"We are very happy to have Wade under contract," Flyers Vice President & Assistant General Manager Brent Flahr said in a statement from the team. "He possesses a great package of size, speed, and skill and we strongly believe he'll be an NHL power forward moving forward."
Allison is the seventh player signed from the 10 that Philadelphia signed in the 2016 draft class. Four of those players have already made their NHL debuts with the Flyers, including German Rubtsov, Carter Hart, Carsen Twarynski, and Connor Bunnaman.