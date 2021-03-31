PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have signed their 2019 first round draft pick, defensemen Cam York to an entry-level contract. The defenseman will forgo his remaining years at the University of Michigan.
In his second season with the Wolverines, York posted a +14 rating and tallied 20 points in 24 games. He earned first team All-Big 10 honors and was named the conferences Defensemen of the Year this past season.
York also has national team experience, most recently helping lead team USA to gold at the World Junior Championships. He recorded six points and a +4 rating seven games.
He's represented team USA in two more tournaments taking home bronze in 2019 and silver in 2018 with the U-18 team. York has also spent time with the U.S. National Team Development program.
While playing for the USNTDP over 63 games he recorded 65 points, 14 goals and 51 assists with a +56 rating.
York's entry level contract is for three years, and he becomes just the second player from the 2019 draft class to sign an entry level contract with the club.