PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers signed Mark Friedman, the club announced on Monday. The defenseman signed a two-year extension, which will keep him with the club through the 2021-22 season.
Friedman was a third-round draft pick back in the 2014 draft. He has been with the club for the last three years in the minor league system. During those years, he played 186 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
He also appeared in six games with the Flyers this season. Additionally, he is a part of the NHL club's roster as they opened training camp on Monday.