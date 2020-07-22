Flyers sign Lindblom to 3-year extension

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Oskar Lindblom to a three year extension on Wednesday afternoon. The deal is reportedly worth $9 million over those three years.
Lindblom recently just finished up his treatments for cancer and has been deemed cancer free. He's excited about the extension and has been thankful for all the support he's received.
The 23 year old forward played in 30 games this season for the orange and black, tallying 18 points on 11 goals and seven assists.