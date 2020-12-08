The Philadelphia Flyers and Philippe Myers agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. The new deal with the defenseman is worth $2.55 million average annual value.
"We're happy to have Phil signed for the next three years," said Chuck Fletcher, the Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. "He is a big, mobile right shot defenseman who progressed into a top four role on our blue line last season. We look forward to his continued growth."
The contract extension keeps Myers with the Flyers through the 2022-23 season. He played in all 16 games of the Flyers' run in the Stanley Cup playoffs this past season. He recorded four points and led all Philly defenseman in shots, 30, during the postseason.
"It's an honor to be a part of the Flyers for the next three years and I'm really looking forward to it," said Myers in a news release from the team. "We have a real good team and I am very excited at what we are going to achieve this year and the years to come. I really do believe in this group and my expectations are to go all the way with these guys and I wouldn't have it any other way."