PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced the signing of forward Olle Lycksell to a two-year, two-way deal. 2023 was Lycksell's first professional season in North America at 23 years old.
Lycksell played in 53 games for Lehigh Valley in 2023, recording 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists) in his rookie campaign. His 31 assists were good enough to lead all Phantoms skaters in that stat, he ranked second in scoring overall.
In the postseason, Lycksell recorded three postseason points off of two goals and one assist.
On October 15th, Lycksell made his NHL debut against Vancouver and later in the season, he recorded his first NHL point against Edmonton on February 21st.
The Flyers drafted Lycksell in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.