The Philadelphia Flyers announced a couple of minor signings on Saturday as NHL free agency got under way.
Ryan Poehling, a forward who played 53 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022-23, agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract according to a post on the team website. The 24-year-old had seven goals and seven assists for Pittsburgh ans also has played parts of three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens.
Multiple sources also report that Rhett Gardner, a 2016 draft pick of the Dallas Stars, has agreed to a two-year deal with Philadelphia. Gardner has played 40 NHL games, but spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Texas Stars of the AHL.