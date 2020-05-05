PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Sixers updated their ticket policies on Tuesday as professional sports teams across the country continue to react to the coronavirus pandemic. Both the NHL and the NBA suspended play back in March when COVID-19 spread across the U.S.
The Flyers officially released details and guidelines for fans. There were just six home games left in the 2019-20 NHL season for the Flyers when play was suspended indefinitely. Fans can receive credit for those tickets to apply to future ticket purchases or receive a refund.
More details on their new policies can be found here.
The Sixers reportedly sent an e-mail to fans on Tuesday who had tickets to postponed games. According to reports, fans can either request a refund by filling out a form by June 5 or automatically have a credit applied to a future ticket purchase.