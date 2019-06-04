Sports

Flyers trade for Kevin Hayes from Winnipeg Jets

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 12:29 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:29 AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers acquired forward Kevin Hayes from the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday evening, the club announced. In exchange for Hayes, the Flyers sent a fifth round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft to the Jets.

"By gaining the rights to Kevin at this time, it provides us with an opportunity to negotiate with him prior to July 1 when he is due to become an unrestricted free agent," Chuck Fletcher, Flyers general manager, said. 

Hayes was a first round pick back in 2010. He had a career-high 55 points last season with the Jets and the New York Rangers. He played for new Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault from 2014-18.

