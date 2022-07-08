The Flyers stayed busy on the second day of the NHL Draft, one day after they hope they got a future star in fifth overall pick Cutter Gauthier.
Today they focused on who can produce right now - getting defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Hurricanes for three draft picks. It's a huge haul for the defenseman who scored 10 goals and had 51 points.
DeAngelo brings a lot of baggage as he was suspended twice in junior hockey for racist and homophobic statements and was released by the New York Rangers after punching his own teammate.
The Flyers continued the draft by selecting Devin Kaplan, a winger on the U.S. U-18 squad, in the third round; left wing Alex Bump, who most recently skated for the Omaha Lancers of the USHL, in the fourth round; fifth-rounder defenseman Hunter McDonald, of the USHL's Chicago Steel; and left wing Santeri Sulku, of Finland, and Canadian right wing Alexis Gendron in the seventh round.