Today

Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers; some steadier rain and a thunderstorm more likely south of the Lehigh Valley.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers; some steadier rain and a thunderstorm more likely south of the Lehigh Valley.

Tomorrow

Clouds and showers to start, then clearing and drying from north to south during the day with a little bit of sun in the afternoon. Still a bit sticky.