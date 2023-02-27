As the NHL trade deadline nears, the Philadelphia Flyers have sent minor-league forward Isaac Ratcliffe to Nashville for future considerations.
A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Ratcliffe has a goal and three assists in 10 career games with the Flyers and four points in 26 contests this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
The Flyers also recalled Elliot Desnoyers from Lehigh Valley. A fifth-round pick by the Flyers in the 2020 draft, Desnoyers leads the Phantoms with 37 points (19G, 18A) this season.