The Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Reading Fightins 2-1 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The loss dropped Reading to 33-51 this season.
The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first frame and then pushed the lead to 2-0 with another run in the fourth inning. The Fightins cut the deficit in half with their lone run of the game, which came in the top of the fifth. Jack Conley's solo home run provided the R-Phils their run.
The Fightins finished with six hits, one more than the Flying Squirrels. Reading went 0-7 with runners in scoring position.
Matt Frisbee started and earned the win for Richmond. He pitched six innings and allowed just one run on five hits. He struck out six batters and allowed three walks.
The Fightins return to Baseballtown for a homestand that starts on Tuesday. Reading is set to host the Akron RubberDucks at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening.