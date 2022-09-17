ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Philadelphia took game one of the two game Rookie Series against the New York Rangers on Friday night at the PPL Center.
Tyson Foerster ripped the game winner with 39 seconds left in overtime to break a 1-1 tie and give the Flyers the, 2-1 win. Foerster broke out on a 2-on-1 fast break with defenseman Adam Ginning, but kept the puck himself and ripped the shot.
The Rangers grabbed an early 1-0 lead until the second period when Olle Lycksell put one in the back of the night for the Flyers with under six minutes left.
Game two of the Rookie Series will take to the ice on Saturday night at 5:05 PM.