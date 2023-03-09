PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Two Lehigh Valley Phantoms have been called up to Philadelphia Flyers ahead of their game on Thursday night.
Tyson Foerster and Eliot Desnoyers each getting the call from the big club early on Thursday. The drive down the turnpike to Philadelphia, nothing new for Desnoyers.
Fellow Phantom, Foerster, he could be making his NHL debut for the orange and black on Thursday night. The forward was named to the AHL All-Star Game, and has 38 points on the season.
If Foerster is to make his debut, he will be the fourth Phantom this season to do so.