CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Lehigh Valley rides a three-goal third period en route to a series opening win over Charlotte on Tuesday night. The Phantoms with a, 4-3 win to open the Calder Cup Playoffs.
First period of play, both teams finding the back of the net. Lucas Carlsson just under the halfway mark of the period would give the Checkers a brief lead. Four minutes later, Adam Brooks would equalize for the Phantoms.
All tied up at one after the first period, the Phantoms would take control in the second. Tyson Foerster with two goals in the period, his first coming just 49 seconds in to put the Phantoms ahead, 2-1.
All of 13 seconds later Cooper Marody, who assisted on Brooks' opening goal, buries one into the back of the net himself. Just under four minutes later Foerster lights the lamp again, 4-1 Phantoms heading into the third.
The Checkers would score two goals in the middle of the third period to get within one, but would be shutdown the rest of the way.
Game two will take place Thursday night in Charlotte, puck drop set for 7:00 PM.