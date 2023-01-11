ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley to be represented in the AHL All-Star Classic by a pair of skaters. Tyson Foerster and Cam York set to take part in the annual game for the Phantoms.
For this duo, it's their first AHL All-Star appearance, two former first-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers.
At forward, Foerster ranks second on the team in scoring, 21 points over nine goals and 12 assists. The defensemen, York has accumulated 13 points in 20 games.
York has also spent time with the Flyers this season, getting the call back in early December and spending 14 games at the NHL level.
These are the first two Phantoms skaters to get selected to the All-Star classic since Morgan Frost back in 2020.