EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette came up just short against undefeated Holy Cross, the Leopards left confident in themselves though having lost by only three to the sixth ranked team in the country.
Special teams was a thorn in the Leopards side on Saturday, John Troxell speaking to that heading into week nine against Georgetown. Troxell noting that, a complete games needs to come from all three sides of the ball to win.
The Hoyas enter Fisher Stadium at 1-6, but toting the third best offense in the Patriot League.
Troxell's guys locked in on the task at hand. Defensively understanding the Hoyas are solid all across the offensive side of the ball from the wide receivers to the offensive line. On the other side, there's respect for a defense which has struggled, but the Leopards know the opportunities will be there to attack.