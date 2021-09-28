EASTON, Pa. - Coming off its first win of the season the Lafayette football team now is looking to build more momentum with a victory against Fordham this weekend.
The Leopards open Patriot League play with the home game against the Rams, who also won their first game of the season this past weekend.
Lafayette is expecting a dual-threat team in Fordham, but knows their are ways to success against them.
"The linebacker is a really good player," Lafayette head coach John Garrett said. "They always have defensive linemen that are factors. And they're really long, lean, and athletic in the secondary. So, it's a typical Fordham team with a ton of talent, and we've got to be ready for the challenge."