TRENTON, N.J. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Buffalo Bisons 5-4 on Saturday night in the first game of a doubleheader between the two clubs. The game, which was a resumption of a contest that was suspended on Friday night, also was delayed several hours due to rain.
The difference in the contest was an RBI double by Austin Listi in the top of the seventh that scored the game-winning run for Lehigh Valley. The Pigs scored all five of their runs in the final three innings of the game to secure the comeback victory.
JD Hammer pitched two innings in relief and earned the win.
The two teams battled in the second game of the twin bill as well on Saturday evening. That contest was not finished by time of publication as the IronPigs led 4-0 in the fourth inning.
The two teams are set to wrap up the series on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.