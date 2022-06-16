STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Liberty came to State College searching for the programs PIAA title, and only the second program from the Lehigh Valley to bring one home.
The Hurricanes, fell behind early and stormed back but it wasn't enough in a, 6-4 loss to Warwick.
Warwick stormed out to a 6-0 lead through four innings of play before an hour and a half rain delay brought this game to a halt. The delay, cooling off the Warwick bats.
Liberty battling back following the delay, they would cut the deficit to two in the sixth inning. Noah Gyauch-Quirk driving in a run thanks to a throwing error, later in the inning, Jacob Scheirer drives in two more runs.
Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, their offense would be halted following the sixth inning as Warwick hung on through the final stretch.
Liberty returns home as the PIAA-6A runner-ups.