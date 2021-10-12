EASTON, Pa. - After opening up their Patriot League schedule with a tough 42-41 loss to Fordham, Lafayette came back and shut out Bucknell last week, 27-0. The defense held the Bison to just 169 yards of total offense, while Lafayette head coach John Garrett's squad found the endzone three times on the ground, as the Pards improved to 2-4 on the season.
"You know, I challenged the team to relentlessly pursue a dominant performance, and they did," Garrett said. "To, like you said, pitch a shutout, and then to hold them to 169 total yards, and for our offense, the second week in a row, to generate a bunch of explosive plays. To have a clean game, where we only had one penalty and no turnovers again, that's a good combination, like I always talk about, of being hard to beat and explosive."
Now after four straight at home, the Pards take to the road and travel to #19 Harvard for their final non-league contest of the season. The 4-0 Crimson boast a stingy defense and like to spread the ball around, averaging over 400 yards of total offense, while outscoring their opponents 155-47.
"Defensively, they play about eight to ten defensive linemen, and you really don’t see much of a drop-off.," Garrett said. "Linebackers fly around. A lot of speed in the secondary. So, they're a very talented group."