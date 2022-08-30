CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh bouncing back after a season opening loss, the Lady Spartans hanging on for the 2-1 win over Moravian Academy.
Annefloor Fooij and Faith VandeBunte with the two Spartans goals, each coming both halves of play.
The Lions wouldn't go away quietly in this one, scoring their lone goal with five minutes left to make things interesting. Angel Delurhey netting the lone goal of the match for her squad.
Southern Lehigh sits at 1-1 early on in the season, Moravian Academy falls to 0-2.