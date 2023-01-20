Eagles and Giants fans are gearing up for the big rivalry game this weekend.
It'll decide who goes to the NFC championship game.
There are certainly some big stakes with this game.
But of course, we know when it comes to the Eagles and the Giants, there doesn't have to be stakes for fans to be passionate about who takes home the W.
The game kicks off at 8:15 Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
A lot of people we spoke to think its going to be a low scoring close game with whoever winning by only a touchdown or two.