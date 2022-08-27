READING, Pa. -- A crucial part of all high school football games is struggling.
One official, who has been on the job for nearly 50 years, says referees are in short supply this season.
Referee Al Lubas says they usually have around 75 officials, but this year they only have 55.
He says teams usually have about six officials per game, but that could be tricky on nights where several games are happening at once.
He says a big part for the shortage is unruly parents.
"You're seeing it all over the news where officials are getting assaulted, they're being hassled," Al Lubas said. "It's a hot item right now and something has to be done about it."
Lubas says former football players looking to stay involved in the game may be interested in officiating.