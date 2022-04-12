CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales baseball coach, Tim Nieman has led the Bulldogs onto the diamond for 33 years. Recently, Nieman crossed a major milestone, earning career win number 800.
In Division III baseball history, Nieman is one of only 39 coaches to reach this achievement.
For Nieman, this milestone he recently reached isn't about the wins, it's about the relationships made along the way. And for the simple love of the game. Nieman refers to baseball as his "oasis" with all that it has given him through the years.
Both of Nieman's sons coach, making this truly a family sport for him outside of the families lives he's touched in his 33 years of coaching.