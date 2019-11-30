NASSAU, Bahamas - Fordham's Kaitlyn Downey made a three-pointer with two seconds left in the game to earn Fordham the 59-57 win over Lehigh at the Bahamas Hoopfest Classic on Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Hawks dropped both games in the Bahamas on last-second baskets.
Lehigh is 5-2 this season.
The Mountain Hawks led 31-23 at the half, but were outscored 36-26 in the second half of the loss. Lehigh was led by Camryn Buhr, who finished with 12 points.
Fordham's Kendell Heremaia led all scorers with 19 points.
Lehigh returns to Bethlehem to host Division II opponent Bloomsburg on December 3 at Stabler Arena. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.