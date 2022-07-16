Former William Allen High School basketball standout Tyrese Martin signed a multi-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks. Terms of the deal were not released, per organization policy.
Martin, who played collegiately at Rhode Island and UConn, was selected with the 51st pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors and traded to Atlanta for No. 44 selection Ryan Rollins.
Through four games of the Las Vegas Summer League, Martin averaged 12 points, four rebounds and two assists per contest.