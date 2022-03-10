ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Legends have signed a new player to the squad early into their inaugural season. For basketball fans in the area, it's a familiar face.
Terrence Roderick officially signed with the Legends this week. Roderick was member of the 2006 Allen Basketball team that made it to the PIAA quarterfinals.
Recently, the new Legend was playing professionally overseas in various countries.
The new Legend is expected to make his debut on on the road Friday before his home debut on Sunday, at his old stomping grounds, Sewards Gymnasium.
The Legends have also changed the location of their April 3rd game from Allen High School to the PPL Center.