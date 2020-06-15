For seven years the Allentown Ambassadors brought a level of professional baseball to the area, prior to the IronPigs arrival on the East side.
Five of those seven seasons Joe Calfapietra was the manager for the Independent League team.
Calfapietra still manages following his stint with the Ambassadors. He reflected upon his time in Allentown from the facilities to the road trips and time spent with the players. Each moment a cherished memory now for the former skipper.
The Allentown Ambassadors played their home games at Bicentennial Park on Allentown's South side from 1997 through 2003.
Former Allentown Ambassador's manager Joe Calfapietra interview