BUDAPEST - Bethlehem Catholic and Penn State Track & Field standout Joe Kovacs finished third in Men's Shot Put at the World Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Hungary.
It is the fifth world medal for Kovacs, 34, who also has a pair of golds and two silvers. The event was won by fellow American Ryan Crouser with a throw of 77.13 feet. Kovacs best effort was 72.57 which was just behind a career-best 73.29 from Italy's Leonardo Fabbri.
Former Saucon Valley standout Talitha Diggs, who turns 21 this week, is scheduled to take part in the Women's 400m race in Budapest.