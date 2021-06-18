Joe Kovacs, a former Bethlehem Catholic track and field standout has qualified for the U.S. Olympic team ahead of the upcoming games in Tokyo.
Kovacs came in second on Friday in the Shot Put competition to earn his spot on the team. The former world champion and Olympic silver medalist (2016), finished behind Ryan Crouser. Crouser set a new world record with his toss of 76 feet and eight and three-quarter inches.
The former world champ threw just over three inches behind Crouser in the trials out in Eugene, Oregon.
The Summer Olympics begin on July 23rd.