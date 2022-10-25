READING, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies are made up of free agents, trade acquisitions and homegrown talent. Several of the players on the National League winning roster have passed through Reading before reaching the big leagues.
The likes of Aaron Nola, Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott have all graced the field in Baseballtown before playing their part in this latest Phillies World Series appearance.
From those who have spent time around these players, it was more than just their actions on the field that they remember.
Clubhouse manager, Andrew Nelson recalls following Nola's final start, he provided a crawfish dinner for all those in the clubhouse. LIn 2017, general manager Scott Hunsicker recalls Dusty Wathan - former Fightin Phils manager - drove Hoskins, Nola and others for the opening of the Baseballtown Charities Rip It Batting Cages.
Those moments holding a special place in the hearts of both Hunsicker and Nelson, as well as others.
Both excited to see former Fightins players putting their mark on this run to the World Series.