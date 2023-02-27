Matt Swarmer, who made his Major League Baseball pitching debut with the Chicago Cubs during the 2022 season, agreed to a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.
The 2012 Governor Mifflin graduate was drafted by the Cubs in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB draft following his senior season at Kutztown University. He became eligible to sign with any team after electing free agency in the fall.
Swarmer made his first appearance of Spring Training on Sunday, getting the final out of the second inning in a 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees.