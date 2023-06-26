The Phillies High-A affiliate, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws currently find themselves in 3rd place in the South Atlantic League at 35-30. Former IronPig Brock Stassi is in his first year as hitting coach with the club, and manager Greg Brodzinski also has Coca-Cola Park ties.
Brodzinski began his coaching career in 2016 with the IronPigs, then spent two years with the Phillies as their catching coach and bullpen catcher, before returning to Lehigh Valley as bench coach and coaching third base for Anthony Contreras in 2022. Those experiences earned the 31-year old his first opportunity at running a team.
"You know, I knew I wanted to manage at some point once I got into coaching and it's been a great opportunity to start here with this group and the staff that we have, it's made it really enjoyable and really fun and they make my job really easy," Brodzinski said.
Brodzinski couldn’t be happier working for the organization that drafted him back in 2015 and is enjoying the opportunity to help the Phillies continue to be World Series contenders.