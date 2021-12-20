After back-to-back strong games for the Detroit Lions, former Kutztown University running back Craig Reynolds has been added to the 53-man roster and given an extension through 2022.
Reynolds, who was the Golden Bears team MVP in 2018 after three straight all-PSAC seasons, has rushed for 195 yards in the last two games - including 112 in the Lions upset of Arizona on Sunday.
Another Detroit player with Berks County ties has seen his season come to an end prematurely as linebacker Alex Anzalone will undergo shoulder surgery. Anzalone is a 2013 Wyomissing graduate who played collegiately at the University of Florida.