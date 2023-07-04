Apparently one year aware from the basketball sidelines was enough for former Lafayette College coach Fran O'Hanlon as he will return to his Philadelphia Catholic League roots as the new head coach of Cardinal O'Hara High School.
O'Hanlon, who will turn 75 in August, played at St. Thomas More High School - which closed in 1975 - and coached at Monsignor Bonner before joining the college ranks. He coached the Leopards for 27 seasons before retiring at the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign with 361 victories.
"He has a proven track record and his experience both on and off the court will be a great addition for our basketball program," said O'Hara principal Eileen Murphy in a news release.
Lafayette made three appearances in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament under O'Hanlon.