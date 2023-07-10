A pair of collegiate baseball players with local ties were chosen in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.
Tom Reisinger, a 6'4" junior pitcher with East Stroudsburg University was taken with the 286th overall pick by the Oakland Athletics. Reinger had a 6-2 record in 17 appearances for the Warriors this season with a 2.64 ERA over 71.2 innings. He was the third NCAA Division II player selected in the draft.
Wake Forest second baseman Justin Johnson, who played his first three seasons at Lafayette College, was chosen three spots later at No. 289 by the Kansas City Royals. A Hunterdon County native, Johnson hit .324 with 16 home runs and 76 RBI for the Demon Deacons and earned first team All-ACC honors. He continued his stellar play in the NCAA tournament and was named the Winston-Salem Regional Most Outstanding Player.